Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, received the Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Hadjitheodosiou.



During the meeting, both officials praised the cooperation that took place to resolve the recent misunderstanding between Lebanon and Cyprus.



Ambassador Hadjitheodosiou clarified that Cyprus does not allow its territory to be used for attacks on any other country, especially Lebanon.



Bou Saab thanked the Cypriot Ambassador for clarifying Cyprus' position and for continuing to work to enhance and maintain the best relations between the two countries.



This is especially true "since the current tourism season is proceeding normally between Lebanon and Cyprus, and the embassy in Lebanon is issuing hundreds of visas weekly."



They also agreed to continuously work on developing relations between the two countries.