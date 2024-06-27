News
Enhancing Lebanese-Tunisian cooperation: Key meetings on vocational training and youth skills development
Lebanon News
2024-06-27 | 13:22
In the context of enhancing and developing Lebanese-Tunisian cooperation, Minister of Labor Moustafa Bayram met with the Tunisian Minister of Employment and Vocational Training.
The meeting focused on exploring new areas of cooperation between the two ministries, particularly in the fields of training and technical education.
They agreed to form joint technical committees between the two ministries and begin drafting a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in vocational training and employment.
This aims to revive the 1997 cooperation agreement, defining priority areas of partnership. The agreement will outline a joint work plan and implementation programs in these fields.
Bayram then met with the UN Assistant Secretary-General, who praised the Lebanese Ministry of Labor's plan and committed to full cooperation in enhancing the skills of Lebanese youth.
They also discussed studying the labor market and boosting productivity, which is crucial for the overall economic development of Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Tunisia
Lebanon
Cooperation
Agreement
Youth
Development
Ministers
