Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Lebanon News
2024-06-28 | 03:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, met with Sheikh Mohammed Taqoush, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Group in Lebanon, to discuss recent political and security developments in Lebanon and Palestine.
Sheikh Abdul Majeed Ammar, a member of Hezbollah's Political Council, also attended the meeting.
During the discussion, the leaders focused on the latest events affecting the region, highlighting the situation in Gaza.
Both parties stressed the importance of "cooperation among resistance forces to support Gaza's resistance efforts and its resilient population."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Sheikh Mohammed Taqoush
Islamic Group
Gaza
Lebanon
Palestine
Next
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
Enhancing Lebanese-Tunisian cooperation: Key meetings on vocational training and youth skills development
Previous
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-31
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2024-05-31
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Lebanon News
2024-05-24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
Lebanon News
04:55
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
0
Lebanon News
13:22
Enhancing Lebanese-Tunisian cooperation: Key meetings on vocational training and youth skills development
Lebanon News
13:22
Enhancing Lebanese-Tunisian cooperation: Key meetings on vocational training and youth skills development
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
0
World News
2024-04-11
Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit
World News
2024-04-11
Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
0
World News
2024-04-18
Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come
World News
2024-04-18
Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
07:23
Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations
Variety and Tech
07:23
Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations
2
Middle East News
15:45
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran
Middle East News
15:45
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran
3
Lebanon News
09:26
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
Lebanon News
09:26
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
5
Variety and Tech
10:48
Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English
Variety and Tech
10:48
Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Republican congressman in US House of Representatives calls on Biden administration to close Gaza aid dock
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Republican congressman in US House of Representatives calls on Biden administration to close Gaza aid dock
8
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
