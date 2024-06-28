Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support

Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, met with Sheikh Mohammed Taqoush, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Group in Lebanon, to discuss recent political and security developments in Lebanon and Palestine.



Sheikh Abdul Majeed Ammar, a member of Hezbollah's Political Council, also attended the meeting.



During the discussion, the leaders focused on the latest events affecting the region, highlighting the situation in Gaza.



Both parties stressed the importance of "cooperation among resistance forces to support Gaza's resistance efforts and its resilient population."