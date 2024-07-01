UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

UNIFIL met with international and national agencies and organizations to discuss security and support for communities affected by the conflict in southern Lebanon.



This meeting came as part of UNIFIL's efforts to support local communities, acknowledging that "the needs are great and require a comprehensive approach."



The meeting took place last month at the headquarters of UNIFIL's Eastern Sector, according to a statement.



The attendees shared the community needs identified by the peacekeeping forces for communities in the western sector of the south.



In addition to calls for improving essential services (waste management, water, electricity, and education), there is a noticeable upward trend in the demand for firefighting equipment, humanitarian aid, medical services, and the supply of medicines.



While UNIFIL continues to support local communities within its capabilities, including through projects, quick interventions, and donations from troop-contributing countries, the increasing needs require a cohesive approach from all actors involved in crisis response.



The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue dialogue and improve the exchange of expertise to ensure greater effectiveness in meeting the needs of the southern Lebanese community by implementing existing coordination mechanisms wherever possible.