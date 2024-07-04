News
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2024-07-04 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal
The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigrants visited the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, while the sound of sirens could be heard.
The committee's members met with the Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. General Aroldo Lázaro, who briefed them on UNIFIL's role and tasks under current circumstances, in anticipation of its mandate renewal for another year.
Committee Chairman MP Fadi Alameh stated, "Lebanon does not seek war but rather the implementation of international resolutions. Today's visit [...] coincides with ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon. It also coincides with the upcoming renewal of UNIFIL's mandate to continue its humanitarian mission."
In turn, UNIFIL Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel commented, "This visit is important as it underscores the significance of UNIFIL's work towards the Lebanese government," which had "recently requested the Security Council to renew our mandate for another year."
Ardiel added: "We have informed both Lebanese and Israeli authorities that Resolution 1701 provides the appropriate framework for moving towards a permanent political and diplomatic solution. Therefore, this visit is part of supporting Resolution 1701."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Aroldo Lázaro
Kandice Ardiel
Resolution 1701
Fadi Alameh
