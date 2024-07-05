Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

Lebanon News
2024-07-05 | 05:10

LBCI
LBCI
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

In a statement, the Renewal Bloc urged the need to protect Lebanon from the risk of an Israeli war, considering that avoiding the dangers of war is still possible through the implementation of international decisions, primarily Resolution 1701, which must be fully and equally enforced, along with other resolutions ensuring the restoration of the country's sovereignty. 

As emphasized by opposition forces, this requires the exclusive deployment of the army along Lebanese borders, with Syria, and along the Blue Line, tasking it with protecting Lebanon and maintaining stability, the bloc affirmed.

The Renewal Bloc's statement emphasized that their proposals safeguard Lebanese interests, restore Lebanon's decision-making and sovereignty, and prevent its destruction by avoiding its use as a "bargaining chip" in international and regional negotiations.

It also enhances its unity and ability to support various causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

The bloc commended the ongoing international and Arab initiatives to shield Lebanon from conflict, viewing the Quintet Committee's efforts to elect a president as a sincere demonstration of the commitment to resolve Lebanon's crisis.

The Renewal Bloc also hoped the Quintet Committee to "exercise their diplomatic capabilities to help break the presidential deadlock and restore the constitutional process through the formation of a reform and rescue government."

The bloc addressed "the group obstructing presidential elections and the country," warning that their continuous obstructions are causing significant national and economic damage to Lebanon, which will be hard to repair.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Renewal Bloc

President

Elections

Israel

War

Quintet Committee

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

