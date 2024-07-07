Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-07 | 00:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

Israel's army said on Saturday it killed a key operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Defence Unit in eastern Lebanon, accusing him of carrying out numerous attacks against Israelis.

In a statement, the army identified the Hezbollah member as Meitham Mustafa Altaar, saying that he had visited Iran several times, "where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up Hezbollah's force and arsenal of Iranian weapons."

Lebanese state media said Altaar's car was attacked in a drone strike in the town of Shaath, north of Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek.

Hezbollah confirmed the killing of the 33-year-old but did not specify his role in the movement.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Attack

Weapons

LBCI Next
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-06

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-06

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Britain begins trading banknotes bearing image of King Charles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-27

Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
12:42

Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:50

Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40

Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More