Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-07 | 00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Israel's army said on Saturday it killed a key operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Defence Unit in eastern Lebanon, accusing him of carrying out numerous attacks against Israelis.
In a statement, the army identified the Hezbollah member as Meitham Mustafa Altaar, saying that he had visited Iran several times, "where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up Hezbollah's force and arsenal of Iranian weapons."
Lebanese state media said Altaar's car was attacked in a drone strike in the town of Shaath, north of Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek.
Hezbollah confirmed the killing of the 33-year-old but did not specify his role in the movement.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Attack
Weapons
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Previous
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Lebanon News
07:27
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
0
World News
2024-06-05
Britain begins trading banknotes bearing image of King Charles
World News
2024-06-05
Britain begins trading banknotes bearing image of King Charles
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-27
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
Lebanon News
2024-04-27
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
12:42
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
12:42
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
12:50
Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end
Sports News
12:50
Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end
3
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:27
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Lebanon News
07:27
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
5
Middle East News
06:04
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
Middle East News
06:04
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations
