Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

Lebanon News
2024-07-07 | 04:27
High views
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
2min
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

MP Raed Berro stated that the positive effects of the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon would become apparent once the battle concludes.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV  show, he emphasized that one significant outcome is the perceived weakening of Israel, a "common enemy among Arab nations. "

"We are witnessing the crumbling of the invincible leader image that Israel has held in the region," he said.

Berro argued that Israel's escalating threats indicate its increasing impotence. 

"The more Israel threatens, the more it reveals its growing incapacity," he noted. 

He also pointed out that observers familiar with Israel's internal affairs believe it is no longer capable of executing the large-scale operations it once did.

Berro asserted, "Hezbollah continues to produce strong leaders, and the loss of its commanders through martyrdom should not be seen as a hindrance to the resistance movement."

He commended the southern Lebanese community for their understanding of the sacrifices, losses, and damages incurred during the conflict, viewing them as part of the journey towards victory. 

He reassured that Hezbollah's Secretary General has promised reconstruction efforts for the affected areas.

In response to MP Mohammad Raad's comments criticizing Lebanese celebrations instead of supporting the front lines, Berro said, "Not everyone who decides to sacrifice does not love life; on the contrary, they love it on behalf of others as well."

Berro also reiterated Hezbollah's firm stance against considering a third option for the presidency, standing by their candidate, Sleiman Frangieh. 

"Those who refuse to join the dialogue table should present us with an alternative," he concluded.

Lebanon News

Raed Berro

Hezbollah

South

Lebanon

President

Sleiman Frangieh

Israel

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
