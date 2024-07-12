Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed

2024-07-12 | 05:37
Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed
0min
Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed

A Lebanese army vehicle, identified as a "Hafei" type, was struck by Israeli gunfire from the village of Ghajar near the Wazzani area, south Lebanon, on Friday.

According to the National News Agency, the vehicle sustained four direct hits from the gunfire.

The personnel inside the vehicle survived the attack without injury.

