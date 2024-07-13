Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

Lebanon News
2024-07-13 | 04:15
High views
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
2min
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, emphasized that "the situation in Lebanon cannot wait for the settlement of the situation in Gaza." 

He called for the "necessity for the government to take decisive and immediate measures regarding the southern front, in terms of implementing Resolution 1701," reiterating that "opening the southern front is a major sin, not just a mistake."

During a ceremony, Geagea addressed the presidential issue, stressing his "complete rejection of the rumors that the election of the forthcoming president will take place through the 2026 Parliament." 

He affirmed that "the Lebanese Forces are working with all their might to ensure that the presidential election battle is not postponed until after the next parliamentary elections."

Geagea called on the "centrist MPs" to "take responsibility and contribute to the immediate election of a president," considering that "this step is the only way out of the current crisis."

In addition, he also touched upon the role of "Hezbollah" within Lebanon, stating: "No state can be established with an armed party outside the framework of the state."

"To ensure Lebanon's stability and the safety of its people, the government must immediately implement Resolution 1701 unilaterally, and the Lebanese army must be deployed in the south instead of Hezbollah to achieve national sovereignty and protect the borders," he continued.

Regarding international efforts to resolve the Lebanese crisis, Geagea noted that "the solution must be inherently local."

He considered that "the international community can assist, but the final solution lies in the hands of local forces, especially the centrist MPs who can break the existing deadlock and move towards electing a new president."
 

