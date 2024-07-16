Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

Lebanon News
2024-07-16 | 13:22
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred
Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

Three Syrian children were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a farmland in the town of Umm Al-Tut, South Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Furthermore, two young men were also killed, when an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle on the Kfar Tebnit-Khardali road.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South

Syria

Children

Israel

Strike

Kfar Tebnit

Khardali

French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
