Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

Lebanon News
2024-07-17 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon&#39;s commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

During his visit to the United States for the open debate on the Middle East situation, Foreign Minister and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib stressed the importance of reducing tensions in the region and in southern Lebanon, and the need to fully implement Resolution 1701.

Bou Habib warned of the catastrophic consequences that would result from any Israeli escalation towards Lebanon, cautioning that the conflict could expand into a regional war.

The minister praised the efforts and endeavors of mediators, affirming Lebanon's commitment to initiatives and solutions aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional security and peace.

The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon was also discussed during Bou Habib's meetings. He called for sustainable solutions to facilitate the return of Syrians to their villages and to provide aid within Syria.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

United States

Lebanon

Foreign Minister

Visit

Open Debate

Situation

Middle East

Conflict

Israel

LBCI Next
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-28

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Smotrich: Requesting an end to the war means demanding that Israel disappear from existence

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'

LBCI
World News
14:26

US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More