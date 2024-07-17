News
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
Lebanon News
2024-07-17 | 05:42
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
During his visit to the United States for the open debate on the Middle East situation, Foreign Minister and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib stressed the importance of reducing tensions in the region and in southern Lebanon, and the need to fully implement Resolution 1701.
Bou Habib warned of the catastrophic consequences that would result from any Israeli escalation towards Lebanon, cautioning that the conflict could expand into a regional war.
The minister praised the efforts and endeavors of mediators, affirming Lebanon's commitment to initiatives and solutions aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional security and peace.
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon was also discussed during Bou Habib's meetings. He called for sustainable solutions to facilitate the return of Syrians to their villages and to provide aid within Syria.
