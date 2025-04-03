Philippines assures China potential F-16 purchase not intended to harm any nation

The potential purchase of F-16 jets by the Philippines from the United States does not harm the interests of any third party, including China, a Philippine security official said on Thursday.



National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya assured China the planned acquisition is not intended to threaten any nation and is merely part of the Philippines' efforts to modernize its military.



"We would like to assure the People's Republic of China that the planned procurement of the F-16 fighter jets to the Philippine arsenal does not harm any third party's interest," Malaya told a briefing.



Reuters