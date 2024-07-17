Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism

2024-07-17 | 11:41
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned, in a Wednesday statement, the shooting incident that occurred in the Wadi al-Kabir neighborhood of Oman's capital Muscat.

The ministry expressed Lebanon's solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman in all efforts to combat these criminal acts that threaten security and stability.

It reiterated Lebanon's firm stance against violence and extremism in all its forms.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the victims' families, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Shooting

Oman

Incident

