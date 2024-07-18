Lebanon calls for Resolution 1701 implementation at UN Security Council debate; FM advocates for ceasefire in New York meetings

Lebanon News
2024-07-18 | 03:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon calls for Resolution 1701 implementation at UN Security Council debate; FM advocates for ceasefire in New York meetings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon calls for Resolution 1701 implementation at UN Security Council debate; FM advocates for ceasefire in New York meetings

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib continued his meetings on Thursday in New York on the sidelines of his participation in the open debate on the situation in the Middle East at the Security Council. 

The minister held bilateral meetings with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov where they discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and ways to de-escalate tensions. 

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, especially on the economic front.

In his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri, the two ministers agreed on the necessity of making every possible effort to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

In the meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, Minister Bou Habib emphasized that Lebanon relies on the United Nations and international law.

Additionally, he discussed with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Israeli violations of international humanitarian law. 

They also addressed the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon and the support that the ICRC can provide in addressing the burdens of displacement.

Furthermore, in his speech on behalf of Lebanon during the open debate on the situation in the Middle East held at the Security Council, Bou Habib called for the implementation of Resolution 1701, recalling Lebanon's proposal for a solution presented during the Security Council session on 23/1/2024 to establish sustainable calm on Lebanon's southern borders.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Resolution 1701

UN

Security Council

Ceasefire

New York

Abdallah Bou Habib

LBCI Next
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-08

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13

Erdogan calls on US and Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12

UK's Cameron: Banning UK arms exports to Israel would strengthen Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More