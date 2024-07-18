News
Lebanon calls for Resolution 1701 implementation at UN Security Council debate; FM advocates for ceasefire in New York meetings
Lebanon News
2024-07-18 | 03:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon calls for Resolution 1701 implementation at UN Security Council debate; FM advocates for ceasefire in New York meetings
Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib continued his meetings on Thursday in New York on the sidelines of his participation in the open debate on the situation in the Middle East at the Security Council.
The minister held bilateral meetings with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov where they discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and ways to de-escalate tensions.
The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, especially on the economic front.
In his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri, the two ministers agreed on the necessity of making every possible effort to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and southern Lebanon.
In the meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, Minister Bou Habib emphasized that Lebanon relies on the United Nations and international law.
Additionally, he discussed with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Israeli violations of international humanitarian law.
They also addressed the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon and the support that the ICRC can provide in addressing the burdens of displacement.
Furthermore, in his speech on behalf of Lebanon during the open debate on the situation in the Middle East held at the Security Council, Bou Habib called for the implementation of Resolution 1701, recalling Lebanon's proposal for a solution presented during the Security Council session on 23/1/2024 to establish sustainable calm on Lebanon's southern borders.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Resolution 1701
UN
Security Council
Ceasefire
New York
Abdallah Bou Habib
