MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon

2024-07-18 | 04:46
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
2min
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon

In remarks on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, MP Mohammad Khawaja noted that the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, does not want a president.

He said, "We disagree on [many] positions with the Lebanese Forces, but we respect their opinions. We have no enmities in Lebanon."

He emphasized that the initiative of the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, is specific in its timing, "as the MPs know that no one is capable of managing a dialogue other than him."

He pointed out that no one has Berri's experience and that he has never "exploited" his political position while managing dialogues.

He considered that dialogue is necessary to secure the quorum, which facilitates the election process.

He explained that the nature of Lebanon's political system and the incomplete implementation of the Taif Agreement are two reasons for delaying the presidential election.

He noted that Israel is no longer the same after the start of the Gaza war, as its "internal situation is shaky."

He said, "Gaza's capabilities for combat are modest compared to Lebanon's, so how can Israel expand its war on Lebanon while it is struggling in Gaza?"
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mohammad Khawaja

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Gaza

Israel

Nabih Berri

