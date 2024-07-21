Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers

Lebanon News
2024-07-21 | 13:10
High views
Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers
Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers

The Lebanese Army's Guidance Directorate confirmed on Sunday that an Israeli attack targeted a military watchtower on the outskirts of the town of Alma al-Shaab, saying that "it is part of the repeated aggressions against Lebanon by the Israeli enemy."

In an official statement, the Directorate reported that two soldiers sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

