MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th

Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 09:14
High views
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
3min
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lebanese Parliament held a session chaired by MP Fadi Alameh and attended by member MPs, along with several ambassadors from EU countries, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The committee then held a session with representatives from several UN agencies, during which the health, social, economic, and environmental impacts of Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon were discussed.

After the two sessions, MP Alameh said: "Today we concluded a series of meetings. [...] The goal of these meetings was to highlight the extent of the suffering and attacks that occurred in southern Lebanon on displaced Lebanese people from economic, social, health, and psychological aspects."

He pointed out that most of the meetings were supported by documented and scientific reports from official bodies such as the National Council for Scientific Research, the Council for the South of Lebanon, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Social Affairs, and the Ministry of Health.

He expressed, "As we have seen, there was some surprise at the extent of the attacks, with the number of incidents surpassing 5,736 as of July 15th. Those concerned, including diplomatic missions and UN institutions, were taken aback when we mentioned that 1,800 hectares were deliberately burned by the Israeli enemy."

He continued, "They were also surprised by the number of schools targeted, which resulted in students being unable to continue their education and having to move elsewhere. Additionally, they heard that there are 28,000 families displaced from areas subjected to daily attacks."

Alameh added, "We wanted to highlight all this and clarify that more than 538 people have been martyred and 1,850 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. Hospitals and numerous healthcare centers have been targeted. We repeated this information in every meeting with ambassadors."

He resumed, "Today, we also met with several UN institutions. We believe these meetings are helpful for the government, allowing it to prepare for its role after the ceasefire. As the Foreign Affairs Committee, we will prepare a report and present it to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to be ready for the post-war phase."

Lebanon News

Fadi Alameh

Lebanon

Israel

Attacks

Parliament

Ambassadors

EU

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
