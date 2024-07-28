Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Sunday that its aircraft carried out attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon overnight, after the death of 12 people, including children, in a rocket attack it said the Lebanese group launched on a soccer field.



The army added in a statement, "During the past night, the Israeli army launched strikes on a series of Hezbollah targets across Lebanon. Among the targets struck in the depths and south of Lebanon were weapons depots and infrastructure in the areas of Chabriha, Borj El Chmali, the Bekaa, Kfarkela, Rab El Thalathine, Khiam, and Tayr Harfa."



Reuters



It is worth noting that Hezbollah has denied the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets and various other media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, affirming that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever.