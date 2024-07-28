Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims

Lawyer Cecile Roukoz, the sister of victim Joseph Roukoz, said that thousands of victims could have fallen in the Beirut Port explosion, explaining that the issue is not just about the victims, but about accountability.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she pointed out that the Beirut Port explosion was a "major crime" affecting the country's citizens.



"Some say Israel was behind the explosion, while others claim it was caused by a fire," she said, questioning, "As a state, don't you care to know the reason? Why are you hiding the truth?"



She said, "We are talking about victims who died without any justification or reason other than corruption."



Roukoz noted that some judges fail to cooperate or respond because they are affiliated with a "corrupt political authority" that manipulates the judiciary as it pleases.



She urged the Lebanese people to stand with them on the anniversary of August 4, stating, "Our country needs its citizens to come and express their trampled dignity." She added, "Two hours of their time on Sunday is not too much to ask."