Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims

Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 04:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims

Lawyer Cecile Roukoz, the sister of victim Joseph Roukoz, said that thousands of victims could have fallen in the Beirut Port explosion, explaining that the issue is not just about the victims, but about accountability.

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she pointed out that the Beirut Port explosion was a "major crime" affecting the country's citizens. 

"Some say Israel was behind the explosion, while others claim it was caused by a fire," she said, questioning, "As a state, don't you care to know the reason? Why are you hiding the truth?"

She said, "We are talking about victims who died without any justification or reason other than corruption."

Roukoz noted that some judges fail to cooperate or respond because they are affiliated with a "corrupt political authority" that manipulates the judiciary as it pleases.

She urged the Lebanese people to stand with them on the anniversary of August 4, stating, "Our country needs its citizens to come and express their trampled dignity." She added, "Two hours of their time on Sunday is not too much to ask."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cecile Roukoz

Beirut Port

Explosion

Accountability

LBCI Next
William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

US' Blinken claim 'every indication' Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Israel army states 'will prepare response' against Hezbollah after deadly rocket strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Speaker Berri confirms the resistance's non-involvement in Majdal Shams incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More