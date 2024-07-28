Abu Al-Hassan to LBCI: Israel benefits from 'suspicious' Majdal Shams incident in terms of timing and nature

MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan confirmed that "the incident that took place in Majdal Shams is suspicious in its timing and nature."



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "One must ask, who benefits from the incident in Majdal Shams? Israel stands to gain, especially after the celebration in Congress and the support Netanyahu received. Is he seeking an excuse to justify his aggression?"



He added, "Since the start of the war, we have made our stance on Hezbollah clear. We don't want any excuses to widen the conflict, and we cannot misjudge and hold a resisting group responsible, especially given what's happening in Gaza and Lebanon. There's also talk of a new region and redrawing maps."



He pointed out that "what happened yesterday could be an attempt to incite sectarian strife, particularly within the Druze community."



Regarding the August 4 explosion, he said, "We are discussing the legal procedures regarding the port explosion, and we want to uncover the truth. There are suspicions of Israel's involvement."