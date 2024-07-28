News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Middle East Airlines - Lebanese Airlines announced the delay of some of their flights returning to Beirut from the evening of July 28, 2024, to the morning of July 29, 2024, as per the following schedule:
- Flight ME 204 from London to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 10:00 PM, now rescheduled to 08:30 AM on July 29.
- Flight ME 226 from Copenhagen to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 10:30 PM, now rescheduled to 08:45 AM on July 29.
- Flight ME 435 from Doha to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 02:50 AM, now rescheduled to 06:00 AM on July 29.
- Flight ME 443 from Dammam to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 08:55 PM, now rescheduled to 07:05 AM on July 29.
- Flight ME 431 from Dubai to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 02:15 AM, now rescheduled to 06:10 AM on July 29.
- Flight ME 369 from Jeddah to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 09:15 PM, now rescheduled to 06:35 AM on July 29.
*All flights are according to the local time of each city.
The airline also indicated that passengers booked exclusively on the above-mentioned flights can change their reservation once for free.
For more information:
MEA Call Center: 961-01-629999
Email: callcenter@mea.com.lb
Website: [www.mea.com.lb](http://www.mea.com.lb)
Lebanon News
Middle East Airlines
Delay
Flights
Beirut
Arrival
Next
Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
0
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
0
Lebanon News
05:04
William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals
Lebanon News
05:04
William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
04:51
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
0
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
0
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Jumblatt discusses southern Lebanon tensions with US envoy Hochstein
Lebanon News
15:56
Jumblatt discusses southern Lebanon tensions with US envoy Hochstein
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
2
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
3
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
4
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
6
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
7
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
8
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More