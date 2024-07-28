MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

Middle East Airlines - Lebanese Airlines announced the delay of some of their flights returning to Beirut from the evening of July 28, 2024, to the morning of July 29, 2024, as per the following schedule:



- Flight ME 204 from London to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 10:00 PM, now rescheduled to 08:30 AM on July 29.

- Flight ME 226 from Copenhagen to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 10:30 PM, now rescheduled to 08:45 AM on July 29.

- Flight ME 435 from Doha to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 02:50 AM, now rescheduled to 06:00 AM on July 29.

- Flight ME 443 from Dammam to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 08:55 PM, now rescheduled to 07:05 AM on July 29.

- Flight ME 431 from Dubai to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 02:15 AM, now rescheduled to 06:10 AM on July 29.

- Flight ME 369 from Jeddah to Beirut: previously scheduled for departure at 09:15 PM, now rescheduled to 06:35 AM on July 29.



*All flights are according to the local time of each city.



The airline also indicated that passengers booked exclusively on the above-mentioned flights can change their reservation once for free.



For more information:

MEA Call Center: 961-01-629999

Email: callcenter@mea.com.lb

Website: [www.mea.com.lb](http://www.mea.com.lb)