Following the earlier announcement regarding the rescheduling of flight arrivals to Beirut on July 28-29, 2024, due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations, Middle East Airlines has disclosed additional changes to some of its flights on July 29, 2024.



The changes are as follows:

Flight No. From To Original Departure Revised Departure 29 July ME 424 Beirut Riyadh 08:30 09:45 ME 425 Riyadh Beirut 11:50 13:05 ME 223 Beirut Nice 15:25 16:25 ME 224 Nice Beirut 19:30 20:30 ME 364 Beirut Jeddah 08:55 09:55 ME 365 Jeddah Beirut 12:25 13:25 ME 404 Beirut Kuwait 08:40 10:40 ME 405 Kuwait Beirut 11:55 13:55 ME 304 Beirut Cairo 07:30 10:00 ME 305 Cairo Beirut 09:50 12:20 ME 322 Beirut Baghdad 12:55 14:30 ME 323 Baghdad Beirut 15:25 17:00

Additionally, all flights are set according to the local time of each city. Meanwhile, all other flights will remain as per scheduled timings, affirmed Middle East Airlines.



For more information, contact the MEA Call Center at +961-01-629999 or email: callcenter@mea.com.lb. You can also visit the website at www.mea.com.lb