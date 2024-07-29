Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

2024-07-29 | 04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

A senior Israeli official stated that Israel wants to harm Hezbollah but does not want to drag the region into a full-scale war, while two other officials said Israel is preparing for the possibility of fighting lasting several days.

These officials spoke after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting late Sunday evening to assess the situation, a day after 12 children and teenagers were killed in an attack on Golan Heights.

Reuters

