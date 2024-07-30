Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the current developments and ongoing efforts to prevent the expansion of the war in the region.



Bou Habib addressed the recent diplomatic tensions, stating, "I have sent a response to the statements made by the Israeli delegate in Brussels, who attacked Lebanon."



"We will also issue another response to Israel's complaint against Lebanon at the United Nations," he added.