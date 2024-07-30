Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint

Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the current developments and ongoing efforts to prevent the expansion of the war in the region.

Bou Habib addressed the recent diplomatic tensions, stating, "I have sent a response to the statements made by the Israeli delegate in Brussels, who attacked Lebanon."

"We will also issue another response to Israel's complaint against Lebanon at the United Nations," he added.

Lebanon News

Abdallah Bou Habib

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

War

Israel

United Nations

LBCI Next
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Kesrouane and North Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

MEA Chairman clarifies flight delays: Disruptions due to technical issues, not security threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

US Secretary of Defense: War between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Abu Al-Hassan to LBCI: Israel benefits from 'suspicious' Majdal Shams incident in terms of timing and nature

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt

LBCI
World News
06:19

Kremlin says Venezuela opposition 'must accept' defeat

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More