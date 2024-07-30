Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests

Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 04:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests

Former MP Fares Souaid voiced concerns about Lebanon's security situation, stating that the country has been in danger since October 7.

Souaid emphasized that the primary threat is not just from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Hezbollah but from the Lebanese state's inability to effectively protect its citizens.

"In this war, the Lebanese are paying a heavy price with no clear end in sight," Souaid said.

"This conflict could potentially lead to a devastating war. The danger is exacerbated by the fact that technological advancements in Israel far outstrip Hezbollah's capabilities," he continued.

"The recent incident in Majdal Shams has only provided Netanyahu with more excuses," Souaid added.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Souaid pointed out that Hezbollah is operating without constraints and having unilateral control over decisions related to war and peace. 

"The real danger is not just the scale of the response but the fact that we are effectively living under a roofless house," he expressed.

Souaid urged Lebanese political forces to focus on critical issues such as UN Resolution 1701, maritime and land border demarcation, constitutional amendments, and the Taif Agreement. 

He stressed the need for these issues to be addressed to ensure international attention to Lebanon's plight.

He also called for regional stability to be achieved through dialogue. 

"Hezbollah is fulfilling Iranian interests by following its orders to improve Iran's position in ongoing negotiations with the United States," Souaid noted.

Furthermore, Souaid urged Lebanese parties to define what is in the country's best interest. 

He expressed concern about a potential political vacuum due to a paralyzed parliament, an ineffective government, and a lack of a presidential figure.
 

Lebanon News

Fares Souaid

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Majdal Shams

Iran

War

LBCI Next
US Secretary of Defense: War between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

MEA Chairman clarifies flight delays: Disruptions due to technical issues, not security threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

US Secretary of Defense: War between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Abu Al-Hassan to LBCI: Israel benefits from 'suspicious' Majdal Shams incident in terms of timing and nature

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt

LBCI
World News
06:19

Kremlin says Venezuela opposition 'must accept' defeat

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More