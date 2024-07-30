News
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests
Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 04:39
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests
Former MP Fares Souaid voiced concerns about Lebanon's security situation, stating that the country has been in danger since October 7.
Souaid emphasized that the primary threat is not just from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Hezbollah but from the Lebanese state's inability to effectively protect its citizens.
"In this war, the Lebanese are paying a heavy price with no clear end in sight," Souaid said.
"This conflict could potentially lead to a devastating war. The danger is exacerbated by the fact that technological advancements in Israel far outstrip Hezbollah's capabilities," he continued.
"The recent incident in Majdal Shams has only provided Netanyahu with more excuses," Souaid added.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Souaid pointed out that Hezbollah is operating without constraints and having unilateral control over decisions related to war and peace.
"The real danger is not just the scale of the response but the fact that we are effectively living under a roofless house," he expressed.
Souaid urged Lebanese political forces to focus on critical issues such as UN Resolution 1701, maritime and land border demarcation, constitutional amendments, and the Taif Agreement.
He stressed the need for these issues to be addressed to ensure international attention to Lebanon's plight.
He also called for regional stability to be achieved through dialogue.
"Hezbollah is fulfilling Iranian interests by following its orders to improve Iran's position in ongoing negotiations with the United States," Souaid noted.
Furthermore, Souaid urged Lebanese parties to define what is in the country's best interest.
He expressed concern about a potential political vacuum due to a paralyzed parliament, an ineffective government, and a lack of a presidential figure.
Lebanon News
Fares Souaid
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Majdal Shams
Iran
War
