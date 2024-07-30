Hamas has strongly condemned the "brutal Zionist aggression against Lebanon and the brotherly Lebanese people, which targeted a Hezbollah headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in the death and injury of several innocent civilians."



The movement described the escalation as "dangerous" and held the "Nazi-Zionist occupation" fully responsible for its consequences.



In a statement, Hamas expressed "full solidarity with brotherly Lebanon and our brothers in Hezbollah," affirming that "the arrogance of the occupation and its attempts to restore its lost deterrence by committing more crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and the Middle East will only be an ill-considered adventure for which the occupation will pay dearly. The era in which the occupation rampaged in our lands and the Arab region has ended."



Hamas also held "the US administration responsible for the occupation's crimes and continuous violations due to its ongoing political and military support, which has emboldened the occupation and the new Nazis to commit more follies and crimes that threaten peace and security throughout the Middle East."



Hamas called on "all the nation's forces, components, and parties to unite and show solidarity with Lebanon, the brotherly Lebanese people, and their valiant resistance that rose to defend our oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."



The movement also urged the "international community and the United Nations to assume their legal and political responsibilities to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people and to halt the Zionist aggression on Lebanon and the Lebanese people as part of the path to ending the occupation of Palestine and our occupied Arab lands."