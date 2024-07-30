The Yemeni Houthi movement has strongly condemned the "Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in a terrorist attack that deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure in violation of all international charters and blatant disregard of Lebanon's sovereignty and international humanitarian law."



In a statement, the movement said, "This grave transgression comes after war criminal Netanyahu's recent visit to the White House and the disgraceful and absurd applause in the US Congress supporting the genocide crimes committed by the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine, making the Americans full partners in this crime."



The statement added, "While we affirm our solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance in the face of Zionist arrogance, we greatly appreciate Hezbollah's significant role in supporting the Palestinian people and advocating for their just cause, at a time when Arab regimes have abandoned their role and responsibility in defending the Palestinian people and confronting Israeli aggression."



They also extended their condolences to the families of the victims, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded, adding, "We renew our pledge to Palestine and its people that our support and backing of our people and armed forces will continue until the aggression and Zionist arrogance in Gaza end."