News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel
Lebanon News
2024-08-01 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his appreciation for the visit of the British delegation, especially as it comes amid the recent serious developments in Lebanon and the region, and the ongoing Israeli aggression.
Bou Habib had received British Foreign and Defense Ministers David Lammy and John Healey, in the presence of the accompanying delegation and the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell.
He emphasized the importance of fully implementing Resolution 1701, considering it the key to restoring calm in southern Lebanon.
He warned of the risk of a full-scale war if influential countries close to Israel do not pressure it to de-escalate and avoid irresponsible military actions.
The British ministers expressed their concern about the potential deterioration of the situation in the region.
They emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.
However, the British Foreign Minister expressed doubts about the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and voiced his concern that miscalculations by all parties could lead to further escalation in the region.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Minister
United Kingdom
Visit
Pressure
Israel
Next
UN Security Council countries express concern over risk of all-out Middle East war
Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah denies responsibility for Majdal Shams incident, condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut’s suburbs: Speech highlights
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah denies responsibility for Majdal Shams incident, condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut’s suburbs: Speech highlights
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions
0
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
0
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions
0
Lebanon News
13:28
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
13:28
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights
0
Lebanon News
04:28
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Lebanon News
04:28
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
2
Lebanon News
11:18
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
Lebanon News
11:18
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
3
Lebanon News
16:02
Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency
Lebanon News
16:02
Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency
4
Lebanon News
13:28
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
13:28
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
6
World News
14:34
US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions
World News
14:34
US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions
7
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More