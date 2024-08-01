Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel

Lebanon News
2024-08-01 | 09:27
High views
Lebanon&#39;s FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel
2min
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his appreciation for the visit of the British delegation, especially as it comes amid the recent serious developments in Lebanon and the region, and the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Bou Habib had received British Foreign and Defense Ministers David Lammy and John Healey, in the presence of the accompanying delegation and the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell.

He emphasized the importance of fully implementing Resolution 1701, considering it the key to restoring calm in southern Lebanon.

He warned of the risk of a full-scale war if influential countries close to Israel do not pressure it to de-escalate and avoid irresponsible military actions.

The British ministers expressed their concern about the potential deterioration of the situation in the region.

They emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, the British Foreign Minister expressed doubts about the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and voiced his concern that miscalculations by all parties could lead to further escalation in the region.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Minister

United Kingdom

Visit

Pressure

Israel

