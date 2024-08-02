News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02 | 00:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Hezbollah announced that its fighters in air defense units launched anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace over the southern region late Thursday night.
It also said that "the attack forced the warplanes to retreat and withdraw beyond the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Air
Defense
Israel
Warplanes
Lebanon
South
Next
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:46
ITA Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 6
Middle East News
01:46
ITA Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 6
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib: Resolution 1701 remains the only way to prevent further violence
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib: Resolution 1701 remains the only way to prevent further violence
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
2
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
4
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
5
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
6
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:28
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Lebanon News
04:28
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
8
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More