Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

2024-08-02 | 00:23
Hezbollah announced that its fighters in air defense units launched anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace over the southern region late Thursday night. 

It also said that "the attack forced the warplanes to retreat and withdraw beyond the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine." 

