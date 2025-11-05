Two French nationals freed by Iran under 'Islamic clemency,' Iran's foreign minister says

05-11-2025
Two French nationals freed by Iran under &#39;Islamic clemency,&#39; Iran&#39;s foreign minister says
Two French nationals freed by Iran under 'Islamic clemency,' Iran's foreign minister says

Two French citizens were freed because of "Islamic clemency" and are still in Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state media on Wednesday.

The French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Iran had released Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris, who were detained in Iran for over three years and were convicted of spying.

The two are currently at the French embassy in Iran, Araghchi said, adding an Iranian woman freed by Paris earlier this year is at the Iranian embassy in France.

Reuters


