Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

Lebanon News
2024-08-02
High views
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, signed a decision on Friday to expel MP Alain Aoun from the movement based on two recommendations, according to a statement from FPM's media department.

In the statement, FPM announced the expulsion of MP Alain Aoun based on recommendations from the Council of Elders led by Michel Aoun.

"The decision was made due to Alain Aoun's repeated violations of the party's internal regulations and his refusal to comply with its political, organizational, and media directives. Despite multiple attempts to resolve the issues and convince him to adhere to the party's decisions, Aoun persisted in his actions, leading to his expulsion to maintain the party's unity and integrity." 

To read the full statement, click here.

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
