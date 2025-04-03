EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs announcement: France

World News
03-04-2025 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs announcement: France
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs announcement: France

The French government spokeswoman said Thursday, the European Union is "ready for a trade war" with the United States and plans to "attack online services" in response to  Donald Trump's announcement.

"We are pretty sure that we are indeed going to hurt production," Sophie Primas told broadcaster RTL, expressing particular concern about the impact on wine and spirits.

AFP

World News

EU

US

Target

Online

Services

Tariffs

LBCI Next
UK says in 'relatively better position" than EU on tariffs
Philippines assures China potential F-16 purchase not intended to harm any nation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:19

Gold hits new record after Trump tariffs announcement

LBCI
World News
2025-02-04

EU wants early US talks to avert Trump tariffs

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

EU will 'replicate' any tariffs imposed by the US: France's FM says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

EU promises to respond 'firmly and immediately' to US tariffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:33

Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM

LBCI
World News
04:24

Hungary says to withdraw from International Criminal Court

LBCI
World News
03:18

Trump's tariffs: List of global responses and countermeasures

LBCI
World News
02:45

UK says in 'relatively better position" than EU on tariffs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Iraqi-led strikes kill five Islamic State operatives, US Centcom says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:35

Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More