UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2024-08-03 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast
As Lebanon commemorates four years since the Beirut Port explosion, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert held meetings with some of the families of the blast's victims.
During the meetings, the families "recounted their pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability [...] over the past four years. With the investigation into the explosion at a standstill, they and so many others have been left wanting for justice to be rendered," a statement affirmed.
Hennis-Plasschaert said: “Frankly, the complete lack of accountability for such a manmade disaster is staggering. One would expect the concerned authorities to work tirelessly to lift all barriers - structural or political - but the opposite is happening.”
The Special Coordinator also repeated the call of the UN Secretary-General for an impartial and transparent investigation to deliver accountability, emphasizing the importance of an independent and well-functioning judiciary and other essential state institutions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Blast
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert
Accountability
