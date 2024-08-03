UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast

2024-08-03 | 05:42
UN official criticizes &#39;staggering lack of accountability&#39; for Beirut blast
UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast

As Lebanon commemorates four years since the Beirut Port explosion, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert held meetings with some of the families of the blast's victims.

During the meetings, the families "recounted their pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability [...] over the past four years. With the investigation into the explosion at a standstill, they and so many others have been left wanting for justice to be rendered," a statement affirmed.

Hennis-Plasschaert said: “Frankly, the complete lack of accountability for such a manmade disaster is staggering. One would expect the concerned authorities to work tirelessly to lift all barriers - structural or political - but the opposite is happening.” 

The Special Coordinator also repeated the call of the UN Secretary-General for an impartial and transparent investigation to deliver accountability, emphasizing the importance of an independent and well-functioning judiciary and other essential state institutions.
 

Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Sweden closes embassy in Lebanon amid regional tensions
