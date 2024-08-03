News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
2024-08-03 | 09:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Kuwait Airways announced the suspension of its flights to and from Beirut, starting next Monday until further notice, amid growing concerns about the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti company said it will operate "its last flight from Beirut to Kuwait on Sunday, August 4, for passengers wishing to return," without specifying the duration of the suspension.
It explained that "passengers will be accepted starting four hours before the flight's departure or can modify their booking times through Kuwait Airways' ticket booking channels or by contacting via WhatsApp."
On the other hand, Air France and Transavia France have decided to extend the suspension of their flights to Beirut until at least August 6 "due to the security situation," according to their parent company, Air France-KLM.
The two companies suspended their services to the Lebanese capital on July 29, amid fears of a military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. A spokesperson for Air France told AFP that flights to Tel Aviv "continue as normal."
Lebanon News
Airlines
Flight
Suspension
Kuwait Airways
Transavia
Air France
Lebanon
Middle East
Conflict
Next
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-02
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
World News
2024-08-02
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
0
Lebanon News
05:28
Sweden closes embassy in Lebanon amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
05:28
Sweden closes embassy in Lebanon amid regional tensions
0
World News
04:59
Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32
World News
04:59
Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32
0
World News
2024-07-18
EU lawmakers start to vote on second term for Ursula von der Leyen
World News
2024-07-18
EU lawmakers start to vote on second term for Ursula von der Leyen
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
3
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
7
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More