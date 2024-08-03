Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension

Lebanon News
2024-08-03 | 09:03
High views

2min


Kuwait Airways announced the suspension of its flights to and from Beirut, starting next Monday until further notice, amid growing concerns about the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti company said it will operate "its last flight from Beirut to Kuwait on Sunday, August 4, for passengers wishing to return," without specifying the duration of the suspension. 

It explained that "passengers will be accepted starting four hours before the flight's departure or can modify their booking times through Kuwait Airways' ticket booking channels or by contacting via WhatsApp."

On the other hand, Air France and Transavia France have decided to extend the suspension of their flights to Beirut until at least August 6 "due to the security situation," according to their parent company, Air France-KLM.

The two companies suspended their services to the Lebanese capital on July 29, amid fears of a military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. A spokesperson for Air France told AFP that flights to Tel Aviv "continue as normal."

