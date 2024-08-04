Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims

Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims
0min
Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims

The Chairman and Director General of the Beirut Port, Omar Itani, announced that operations at the port will be halted at 6 PM on Sunday. 

A minute of silence will be observed to honor the victims of the August 4 explosion. Ships will sound the horns, and cranes will be raised in tribute to mark this solemn occasion.

