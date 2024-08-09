Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south

The Lebanese government welcomed the joint statement by the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, which emphasized "the need to end the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip immediately, reach a ceasefire, and finalize an agreement for the release of hostages and detainees."



The statement also called on both sides of the conflict to resume urgent discussions to overcome the remaining obstacles to achieving the desired agreement.



The Lebanese government affirmed in a statement that "the contents of the leaders' statement reflect Lebanon's vision for de-escalating regional tensions and defusing the threat of a full-scale regional war.''



The statement added, ''This begins with the essential first step of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, based on the initiative of US President Joe Biden."



The Lebanese government expressed its gratitude to the leaders of the three countries for "the significant efforts they are making to stop the cycle of violence in the region."



It emphasized the need to exert maximum pressure on Israel to compel it to come to the negotiating table and implement UN Security Council Resolution 2735 without any delay, as Israel is the party seeking escalation and creating obstacles to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



The key points of the statement include:



The statement underscores that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 remains the cornerstone for ensuring stability and security in South Lebanon. Despite ongoing Israeli violations, the resolution has succeeded in maintaining relative calm in the area for over 17 years, from 2006 to 2023. The government pointed out that Israel continues to violate the terms of the resolution through its ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory, incursions into Lebanese airspace, and the aggressive and threatening stance of its political and military actors.



To strengthen stability, the Lebanese government emphasized the pivotal role that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will play in this endeavor. To ensure that the conditions for implementing Resolution 1701 are met, the government is committed to increasing the number of LAF personnel through a new recruitment drive.



Additionally, the statement highlighted the significant destruction southern Lebanon has witnessed over the past ten months. In response, the Lebanese government is developing a comprehensive plan for rehabilitating damaged towns and villages and restoring livelihoods for those affected by the recent conflicts.