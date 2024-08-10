Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks

Lebanon News
2024-08-10 | 04:51
High views
Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks
3min
Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks

Mustafa Barghouti, General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, said the US could compel Israel to halt its military actions if the Biden administration exerted pressure. 

Barghouti stressed that the possibility of reaching a ceasefire hinges on the United States forcing Israel to agree, something he believes is within the US government's power.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Barghouti dismissed concerns that the recent appointment of Yahya Sinwar as head of Hamas' political bureau would hinder negotiations. 

"Sinwar has been involved in the negotiations from the start. Hamas operates with a collective leadership, not an individual one," Barghouti said. 

He added that all decisions within Hamas are made by consensus, and Sinwar's new position could increase the chances of reaching a negotiated settlement if Israel is willing to engage.

Barghouti criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of using the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, as a tactic to eliminate any prospects for a ceasefire. 

Additionally, he condemned the tepid reactions from Arab nations and the International Criminal Court's inaction, arguing that Netanyahu is using assassinations and violence to gain political advantage.

"Hamas continues to resist, and assassinations only strengthen that resistance," Barghouti stated. 

He emphasized that neither Hezbollah nor Iran are seeking a regional war that could destroy Lebanon, but he blamed Israel for escalating tensions in the region.

Barghouti called for forming a national unity government representing all Palestinian factions. 

He argued that such unity would be critical in countering Netanyahu's policies. 

"Israel has killed the idea of a two-state solution, but that doesn't negate our right to self-determination. There will be no peace or stability unless the colonial system is dismantled," Barghouti noted.

Commenting on the Israeli bombing of a school in Gaza earlier on Saturday, Barghouti said, "This is the 80th school targeted by the Israeli army using American bombs and shells."

"Netanyahu's message is clear: he does not want a ceasefire. The Israeli government is fascist, racist, and criminal, with its primary goal being the genocide of Gaza's population, and potentially the West Bank as well if given the chance," he continued.

Lebanon News

Mustafa Barghouti

Gaza

War

Ceasefire

Israel

United States

Palestinian

Yahya Sinwar

Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
