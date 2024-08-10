News
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-10 | 10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in two waves on Saturday over many regions in Lebanon, causing loud sonic booms.
Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
Latest News
