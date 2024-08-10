Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

2024-08-10 | 10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
0min
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in two waves on Saturday over many regions in Lebanon, causing loud sonic booms.

Lebanon News

Israel

Sound

Barrier

Regions

Lebanon

