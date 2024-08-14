Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) detained Christo Al-Fatta late on Tuesday after finding five bodies in the house he shares with his brother and mother in Kfarshima, specifically in the Haret ed Dayr area.



Al-Fatta confessed at the Hadath police station that his brother, Elias, had died approximately ten days ago, according to the National News Agency.



Army Intelligence discovered the bodies on Tuesday in the home shared by Elias and Christo Al-Fatta, along with their 90-year-old mother.



The bodies were found after neighbors reported unusual behavior from the two men, including assaults on passing citizens and a foul odor emanating from the residence.



The deceased are identified as the family members of the young men: their father, sister, and three brothers. The bodies were buried in a room beneath the house.