Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 02:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) detained Christo Al-Fatta late on Tuesday after finding five bodies in the house he shares with his brother and mother in Kfarshima, specifically in the Haret ed Dayr area.

Al-Fatta confessed at the Hadath police station that his brother, Elias, had died approximately ten days ago, according to the National News Agency.

Army Intelligence discovered the bodies on Tuesday in the home shared by Elias and Christo Al-Fatta, along with their 90-year-old mother. 

The bodies were found after neighbors reported unusual behavior from the two men, including assaults on passing citizens and a foul odor emanating from the residence.

The deceased are identified as the family members of the young men: their father, sister, and three brothers. The bodies were buried in a room beneath the house.

Lebanon News

Kfarshima

Beirut

Case

Lebanon

Death

Internal Security Forces

LBCI Next
Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates Beirut southern suburbs strike toll to five deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
World News
10:28

Germany condemns Israeli ministers' visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More