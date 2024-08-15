News
French FM Séjourné affirms support for Lebanon during critical period, calls for Gaza ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-08-15 | 12:08
French FM Séjourné affirms support for Lebanon during critical period, calls for Gaza ceasefire
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized that achieving a ceasefire in Gaza is of great importance for Lebanon due to its direct impact on the situation along its southern border.
During his meeting with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, Bou Habib stressed that if efforts to secure a ceasefire falter, alternative solutions must be sought to put an end to the Israeli aggression.
Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to extending UNIFIL's mandate for another year, no less, given its crucial role in southern Lebanon.
He also reiterated the Lebanese government's readiness to enhance the presence of the Lebanese army in the south.
Bou Habib called on the members of the Security Council to agree to extend UNIFIL's mandate without introducing any changes.
The French Foreign Minister affirmed that his visit constitutes a message of support for Lebanon and a demonstration of France's steadfast commitment to standing by the Lebanese people during this critical period the country is going through.
He stated that a ceasefire in Gaza is more than essential to avoid escalation in the region, but it should not be the only condition to prevent such an escalation.
He explained that diplomatic efforts must intensify to calm tensions and prevent a war in the region that no one wants.
The French Minister also noted that the ongoing exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel during the Doha talks, which began today, Thursday, does not send a positive message.
