Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress

Middle East News
08-02-2025 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced on Friday that it had approved military sales to Israel worth some $7.4 billion, despite a Democratic lawmaker's request that the sale be paused until he received more information.

The Department of Defense announced that the State Department had approved an estimated $6.75 billion package for Israel, including munitions, guidance kits and fuses with Boeing Co among the principal contractors.

He said he had been discussing his concerns about the sale with the administration, which had failed to provide significant documentation or justification.

"I continue to support Israel's critical military needs as it faces a range of regional threats and was engaged in close consultation with the Administration on a range of questions and concerns," Meeks said in a statement.

He said the decision showed a lack of respect for Congress as a co-equal branch of government. "In the United States we do not have kings - we are a democracy rooted in the Constitution, governed by laws," Meeks said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Arms

Sales

Israel

Congress

LBCI Next
Egypt condemns Israeli officials’ statements suggesting a Palestinian state on Saudi land
Head of UN chemical weapons watchdog to meet Syrian leader
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-04

Biden administration notifies congress of $8 billion arms deal with Israel: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-21

US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-11-27

Biden administration planning $680 million arms sale to Israel: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

US Senate to assess measures blocking some weapons sales to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

Egypt condemns Israeli officials’ statements suggesting a Palestinian state on Saudi land

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Head of UN chemical weapons watchdog to meet Syrian leader

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Iran's Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

The World Bank reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's 'recovery' as President Aoun vows reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace; no statements made

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

MP Ghassan Hasbani to LBCI: More Hezbollah involvement leads to lower chances of reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad slams US envoy's remarks as 'blatant interference'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More