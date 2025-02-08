Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced on Friday that it had approved military sales to Israel worth some $7.4 billion, despite a Democratic lawmaker's request that the sale be paused until he received more information.



The Department of Defense announced that the State Department had approved an estimated $6.75 billion package for Israel, including munitions, guidance kits and fuses with Boeing Co among the principal contractors.



He said he had been discussing his concerns about the sale with the administration, which had failed to provide significant documentation or justification.



"I continue to support Israel's critical military needs as it faces a range of regional threats and was engaged in close consultation with the Administration on a range of questions and concerns," Meeks said in a statement.



He said the decision showed a lack of respect for Congress as a co-equal branch of government. "In the United States we do not have kings - we are a democracy rooted in the Constitution, governed by laws," Meeks said.



Reuters