Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on Saturday via his X account that the army "conducted airstrikes on military buildings and an arms depot of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon."



Avichay Adraee also reported that "aircraft from the Israeli Air Force struck military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in Hanin and Maroun el-Ras in southern Lebanon last night. Additionally, during the night, they attacked a Hezbollah arms depfot in Nabatieh."