Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA

2024-08-17 | 07:57
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA

Flare bombs were dropped on the town of Khiam, causing a fire to break out in the area located in the south of the country, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said on Saturday.
 

