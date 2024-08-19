FPM Vice President to LBCI: FPM has a presidential system, decisions are made by its leader; those who left were disruptions

The Vice President of the Free Patriotic Movement, Ghassan Khoury, stated that those who left were seen as disruptions according to the party's internal regulations.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he explained that the party has an internal and presidential system where the movement's leader makes decisions. There are numerous groups within this organization, and "democracy within the movement is quite flexible."



He further explained that the party operates with an internal structure and clear political decisions, saying, "To continue working effectively within it, we need to follow this system and respect these decisions."



He noted that since the decision to expel MP Elias Bou Saab from the movement, MP Ibrahim Kanaan and others have boycotted the movement and refused to attend meetings.



He pointed out that in 2015, MP Gebran Bassil represented the majority of the members of the Free Patriotic Movement.



He said, "Failing to adhere to the movement's political decision regarding the presidential elections is unacceptable and weakens the party."



As for the war in southern Lebanon, he said, "The movement's political stance is clear—we reject the linking of fronts in the war. However, if the war breaks out and escalates, we will certainly defend our country."



He added, "As a member of the Free Patriotic Movement, I am ready to do whatever it takes to elect a president."



He emphasized that the party supports the presence of Hezbollah's weapons to protect the Lebanese state, not to support the region.