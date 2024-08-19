Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding Israeli warplanes breaking the sound barrier over Lebanese territories, including the capital, Beirut.



The complaint was submitted following instructions from Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.



In the complaint, Lebanon condemned the incidents as "blatant violations of the country's sovereignty and airspace."



The breaches also violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006.



Lebanon's complaint further asserts that "the Israeli actions violate international humanitarian law by engaging in practices that amount to collective punishment and psychological intimidation."



These actions, according to the complaint, "terrorize civilians and spread fear, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children."