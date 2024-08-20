News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NNA: Intensive Israeli drone activity at low altitude over South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-20 | 05:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NNA: Intensive Israeli drone activity at low altitude over South Lebanon
The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday that Israeli drones are conducting intensive low-altitude flights over southern Lebanon. This heightened aerial activity has been observed across several areas in the region.
Lebanon News
NNA
Intensive
Israeli
Drone
Activity
Altitude
South Lebanon
Next
Israeli artillery shelling on Khiam in South Lebanon injures Syrian national: Health Ministry
11 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa, Health Ministry reports
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:55
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
World News
08:55
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war
0
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli artillery shelling on Khiam in South Lebanon injures Syrian national: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli artillery shelling on Khiam in South Lebanon injures Syrian national: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
04:37
11 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
04:37
11 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa, Health Ministry reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-25
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
2024-07-25
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
BDL on alert: Anti-money laundering measures intensified to avoid FAFT's grey list
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
BDL on alert: Anti-money laundering measures intensified to avoid FAFT's grey list
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Phosphorus shells hit Tell en Nhas, south Lebanon, sparking fire near UNIFIL center
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Phosphorus shells hit Tell en Nhas, south Lebanon, sparking fire near UNIFIL center
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
2
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
3
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
5
Lebanon News
02:10
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
Lebanon News
02:10
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
6
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
8
Lebanon News
10:55
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:55
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More