Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
2024-08-20 | 08:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
On Tuesday, the Israeli army claimed to have attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in the Beit Lif area of southern Lebanon.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Beit Lif
South Lebanon
