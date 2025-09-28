Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a breakthrough in the Middle East crisis, saying "all are on board for something special," on the eve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.



"We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!"



AFP