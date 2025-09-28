News
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
World News
28-09-2025 | 09:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a breakthrough in the Middle East crisis, saying "all are on board for something special," on the eve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.
"We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!"
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Middle East
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Sweeping UN sanctions return to hit Iran after nuclear talks fail
Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions
Previous
