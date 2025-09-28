Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks

28-09-2025 | 09:59
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a breakthrough in the Middle East crisis, saying "all are on board for something special," on the eve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.

"We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!"

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Middle East

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

