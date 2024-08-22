Salim Aoun to LBCI: The West refuses to arm Lebanese Army against IsraelIsra

MP Salim Aoun claimed that the West does not want to arm the Lebanese Army to confront Israel.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Aoun stated, "Hezbollah is a significant deterrent. If Israel is considering attacking Lebanon, Hezbollah has demonstrated its capabilities to warn Israel and defend Lebanon."



Aoun noted that "since Al-Aqsa Flood Operation started, Hezbollah has made bold statements while meticulously planning its actions and enduring casualties."



"We do not wish to be dragged into a major war, but if it is forced upon us, we are ready," Aoun said.



"We oppose linking different fronts and do not want them connected; historically, no front has been connected to us," he added.



He questioned, "Why is Syria not accused of betrayal for not participating in the war?"



Aoun also argued that those claiming Israel benefits from dragging Lebanon into war are mistaken, stating, "Israel has not yet faced the level of casualties it would encounter in a war with Lebanon."